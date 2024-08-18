₹6,493.87 crore for South Western Railway in Central Budget for 2024-25

South Western Railway has been allocated ₹6,493.87 crore in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

There has been a consistent increase in average annual budget outlay for the Railways in Karnataka, officials said.

Immense emphasis is being placed on developing infrastructure, modernizing stations and trains, enhancing connectivity and improving passenger safety and comfort, said a release.

Continuing the emphasis on enhancing infrastructure to provide connectivity, a sum of ₹1,448.89 crore has been allocated for new lines and ₹1,241 crore for line doubling.

For ensuring uninterrupted service to passengers, ₹961.22 crore has been allocated for passenger amenities.

In line with the vision envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer world class amenities to every common railway passenger, all major stations are being redeveloped. The redevelopment work has commenced at Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations already.

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 51 stations in South Western Railway have been taken up for redevelopment.

Recently, Gubbi and Shravanabelagola railway stations in the Bengaluru Division have been granted approval from the Ministry of Railways for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

New lines

New railway lines will be laid between the following cities: Gadag (Talkal)-Wadi, Tumakuru-Davangere (via Chitradurga), Tumakuru-Rayadurga (via Kalyandurga), Bagalkot-Kudachi, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur, Belagavi-Dharwad (via Kittur), Marikuppam-Kuppam, Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Hassan, Malagur-Palasamudram, Hassan-Bengaluru (via Shravanabelgola), Hubballi-Ankola, Munirabad-Mahabubnagar and Gadag-Yalvigi.

The line doubling projects will benefit Gadag-Hotgi, Penukonda-Dharmavaram, Baiyappanahalli-Hosur, Yesvantpur-Channasandra, Hubballi-Chikjajur, Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield, while line quadrupling will benefit Hosapete-Tinaighat-Vasco-da-Gama, Yelahanka-Penukonda and Arsikere-Tumakuru.

For safety works such as road overbridge and road inderbridge projects, a sum of ₹349.40 crore has been allocated.

Future works will be funded 100% by the Railways. Allocation for traffic facilities works has been set at ₹145.84 crore, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Manjunath Kanamadi.

