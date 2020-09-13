645 poor meritorious students get free college seats in Bidar district

An initiative by the Bidar district administration has helped poor meritorious SSLC students to get free admission to pre university courses in private institutions in the district.
Bidar Deputy commissioner R. Ramachandran has said that a mass counselling session was organised and students were allowed to select colleges according to their marks and ranks.
As many as 645 students who passed SSLC examination with the highest marks got free admission in 63 pre university colleges in the district.
As many as 1,267 applications had been received.
The district administration conducted counselling and selected colleges based on their scores.
Of the 645 students who got free admission in private institutions, 385 students were from Bidar taluk, 91 from Basavakalyan, 73 from Bhalki, 62 in Bhalki and 34 students from Aurad taluk.
