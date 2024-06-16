GIFT a SubscriptionGift
643 students of GMIT in Davangere get employed

Published - June 16, 2024 06:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 643 students of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere got placement in various reputed companies of the country during the 2023-24 academic year, GMIT principal Sanjay Pande has said.

In a press release, Prof. Pande has said that GMIT has entered into an MoU with 103 companies for providing skill-based training to students while they are pursuing various courses in the institute.

Various initiatives by the institute and guidance from teachers have helped in more students getting placed, he has said.

Placement officer Tejaswi Kattimani has said that 13 centres of excellence have been set up at GMIT in collaboration with major companies, including Honeywell, Paypal and DXC Technologies, for increasing academic capabilities of students and make them industry-relevant.

He has said that for the benefit of students, GMIT is in talks with more companies for tie-ups.

