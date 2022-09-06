64 procurement centres set up in Kalaburagi district

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a Government Order to procure farm produces under Price Support Scheme (PSS), Kalaburagi district administration has opened 64 procurement centres across the district to purchase green gram and black gram.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said that green gram and black gram will be purchased at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹7,755 and ₹6,600, respectively.

The officer made it clear that a farmer can sell a maximum of 15 quintals of green gram at a rate of four quintals an acre and a maximum of six quintals of black gram at a rate of three quintals an acre at the procurement centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers willing to sell their crop need to visit the nearest procurement centre with necessary documents and enrol themselves before October 15. They should complete sales before November 29,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Farmers can contact officers Anilkumar Hadimani on Ph: 7899199990, Shruti Sajjan on Ph: 9449864446 and Nagaraj on Ph: 9964474444 for help, Mr. Gurukar added.