64 procurement centres set up in Kalaburagi district

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 06, 2022 19:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a Government Order to procure farm produces under Price Support Scheme (PSS), Kalaburagi district administration has opened 64 procurement centres across the district to purchase green gram and black gram.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said that green gram and black gram will be purchased at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹7,755 and ₹6,600, respectively.

The officer made it clear that a farmer can sell a maximum of 15 quintals of green gram at a rate of four quintals an acre and a maximum of six quintals of black gram at a rate of three quintals an acre at the procurement centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers willing to sell their crop need to visit the nearest procurement centre with necessary documents and enrol themselves before October 15. They should complete sales before November 29,” Mr. Gurukar said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Farmers can contact officers Anilkumar Hadimani on Ph: 7899199990, Shruti Sajjan on Ph: 9449864446 and Nagaraj on Ph: 9964474444 for help, Mr. Gurukar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app