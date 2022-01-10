6,380 beds set aside for COVID-19 cases amidst spike in Mysuru

MYSURU

10 January 2022 16:50 IST

The Mysuru district administration said it is fully prepared to counter the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the healthcare infrastructure across the district equipped to handle the rising cases of the infection.

As of now, the district has 6,380 beds, including those in government and private hospitals besides the COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs). Preparations are under way to increase the bed strength by 15-20%.

Fourteen government hospitals have 2,048 beds while 44 private hospitals have about 1,661 beds and 21 CCCs are equipped with 2,671 beds. Out of 17 medical oxygen plants, 12 are operational while another five will become functional by next week. Mysuru’s largest CCC near Mysuru airport has 700 beds — an increase of 50 beds from last year. For pediatric care, as many as 830 beds have been set aside.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said the District COVID-19 War Room has become operational with 20 staff in each shift in addition to activating the war rooms in taluks. Despite the spike in Mysuru, only about 125 patients are in hospitals out of 1,027 active cases while the rest are in home isolation.

Calling upon those who not taken the vaccine so far, Mr. Gautham, citing the State COVID-19 War Room data, said unvaccinated persons are 10 times prone to getting infected and 30 times prone to getting hospitalised with oxygen and ICU requirements. The beds will be allocated as per the Central Hospital Bed Management System, which is being launched in the district.

Mysuru has 4.76 lakh persons who are eligible for their second dose of vaccine and 90,000 persons for the first dose. These numbers include those above 15 years of age.

“Those who are delaying vaccination are at higher risk of contracting the infection. So far, 96.5% of the eligible population have got the first dose while 82% have taken their second dose. About 90,000 children in the 15-18 age group have got their first dose and about 57,000 more will get it in the next three days,” Mr. Gautham said.

100% TARGET

Amidst the surge in numbers, the district administration has focused its attention on achieving 100% vaccination, 100% testing of symptomatic persons and 100% enforcement of compulsory wearing of face masks in public places. Masks are the first line of defense. They work as vaccines as the current variant is said to be highly transmissible as compared to the Delta variant, and masks are very useful in protecting a person from contracting the infection.

“Once we achieve cent percent vaccination, the Mysuru City Corporation and the police will strictly enforce the mask rule,” the DC said.

Mr. Gautham said schools and colleges will be asked to ensure the students wear masks compulsorily in the wake of complaints of ‘disappearing’ mask rule in some educational institutions, endangering efforts to contain the spread of the infection.

Health workers have been told to complete the first dose of vaccination in rural areas on priority by this week so that any rise in new infections could be countered, controlling cases requiring hospitalisation, since the spread is not alarming in villages and taluks.

The Deputy Commissioner hinted at closure of some hostels in the district for facilitating opening of more COVID-19 Care Centres in case of a further jump in cases in the coming days.

District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad and senior health officials were present at the media briefing.