635 fresh cases in Hassan

As many as 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Thursday. With that, the total number of cases rose to 38,225 in the district. Seven more people died on the day, increasing the death toll to 563. Among the dead, five are from Hassan, and one each from Arsikere and Sakleshpur taluks. So far 31,838 people have recovered from the infection and 6,124 are under treatment. As many as 68 people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases, 201 are from Hassan taluk, 138 from Channarayapatna, 68 from Arkalgud, 64 from Arsikere, 50 from Sakleshpur, 49 from Belur, 47 from Holenarsipur, 11 from Alur and seven are from other districts.