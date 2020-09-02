63-year-old woman with dementia reunited with family after 17 months

Girijamma, who went missing after she came to Bengaluru for treatment, rejoined her children, thanks to the efforts of the police and Elders’ Helpline

A 63-year-old woman with dementia was reunited with her children on Wednesday after being reported missing for more than 17 months. Although her children, who are based in Hubballi, were frantically searching for her, they were unable to trace her.

Thanks to the efforts of the Bengaluru city police and the Elders’ Helpline, Girijamma, her son and daughter were finally reunited in a tearful, but joyous occasion.

Ms. Girijamma had been living in Sandhya Sureksha, a home for destitute elderly women and one of the centres that is a project of the Nightingale Medical Trust, after she was spotted sitting next to a pile of garbage on R.V. Road in Bengaluru on March 19 last year.

Disoriented and ill

According to the staff, she was disoriented and unable to provide details about her family. They said she was ill during the time of admission and had several health complications. “She would often get violent and physically attack other residents,” said a staff member.

As her frequent aggressive behaviour and disorientation continued, doctors conducted a psychiatric evaluation and diagnosed her with dementia. With therapy and medication, she gradually improved over eight months.

Strong bond

Radha S. Murthy, managing trustee, Nightingales Medical Trust, said as her mental and physical health improved, she started attending activity sessions, reading newspapers, and interacting with residents. “She developed a strong bond with other residents of the home and would assist in serving meals, making their beds and even changing their diaper,” said Dr. Murthy.

Tracing contacts

Recently, a psychiatrist asked her questions about her family, which she was able to answer clearly. The information was put on to the Elders’ Helpline, which helped trace her family within a week.

Sunil Basavaraj, who works as a computer trainer in a private company in Hubballi, wept when he met his mother again.

“My mother went missing when we brought her to a State-run hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The death of our father took a toll on her mental health, but nobody was able to diagnose her condition. We used all our contacts to find her,” he said.