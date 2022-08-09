63-year-old man murdered by minor son

August 09, 2022 19:24 IST

The investigation into the murder of a 63-year-old man in Brindavan Extension in Mysuru on Monday took a twist with the city police taking his minor son into custody for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death.

The police had received a call from the son of the deceased, Sampath Kumar, that some unidentified persons had barged into their house situated in Brindavan Extension Ist Stage in V.V. Puram police station limits around 3 p.m. on Monday and hit his father with a rod on his head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon, senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, rushed to the spot and examined the scene of the crime. During the course of the preliminary investigation, the police learnt that the murder had been committed by the son.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta told reporters on Tuesday that a case had been registered and the accused had been taken into custody for further interrogation. Mr. Chandragupta also dismissed speculations about a robbery angle. “It looks like a domestic problem. But, more investigation is needed to ascertain the motive,” he said.

The City Police Commissioner said the deceased was a small-time incense sticks manufacturer, who also dabbled as a commission agent to show customers houses that were available on rent, lease, or sale in the locality.

Police sources said the accused, who was around 16-and-a-half-years old, was well-built and studying in a college. He nursed a strong grudge against his father for ill-treating his mother. The boy, who is the only child of the deceased, had apparently planned the murder for the last several days. He is learnt to have hit his father with the iron rod after returning from his college on Monday, according to police sources.