63-year-old civil dispute pending in Hubballi court among oldest cases settled in Lok Adalat

July 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lok Adalat results in amicable settlement of 34.76 lakh cases in Karnataka 

The Hindu Bureau

The national-level Lok Adalat held in all the courts across the State on July 8 has resulted in amicable settlement of 34.76 lakh cases, including 2,54,344 cases pending in the courts and the 32,25,887 pre-litigation cases. 

A 63-year-old civil dispute pending in the court of principal civil judge, Hubballi, and a 41-year-old suit pending in Gadag district court were among the oldest cases in which the litigants settled their prolonged civil disputes amicably in the Lok Adalat.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Justice G. Narendar, a judge of the Karnataka High Court and the Executive-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), said that the settlement of various disputes resulted in settlement a total amount of ₹1,911 crore to the satisfaction of the litigants. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Narendar urged the people to settle traffic rule violation cases by availing the 50% discount, being offered by the State government on KSLSA’s suggestion, on the fine amount. The discount of 50% on fine for road traffic offences, registered till February 11, 2023 through e-challans, would be available till September 9.

243 couples reunite 

Justice K. Somashekhar, a judge of the High Court and Chairperson of the HC Legal Services Committee, said that 1,874 matrimonial cases pending in the family courts were settled amicably and 243 couples in dispute had put to rest their differences and  were reunited due to conciliation process held during the Lok Adalat. A couple who were litigating over their separation from past 13 years before a court in Harihar were among those who were reunited during the Lok Adalat.

Also, 5,007 motor vehicle accident claim cases were settled and a total compensation of ₹224 crore have been paid to the victims of the accident, he said. 

