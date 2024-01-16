GIFT a SubscriptionGift
63 new COVID cases in Karnataka

January 16, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A month after the JN.1 surge began in Karnataka, new COVID-19 cases are below 100 for the second consecutive day. While 61 cases were reported on Monday, 63 were detected on Tuesday (Jan 16). A total of 30 COVID deaths have been recorded since December 15.

With 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases also reduced to 751. As many as 6,143 tests, including 4,950 RTPCR tests, were done in the last 24 hours. With this, the day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.02%.

Of the 751 active cases, 36 patients are being treated in hospitals. While seven are getting treatment in ICUs, three have been put on ventilators.

