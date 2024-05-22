620th Urs of Dargah Sharif to begin on May 24 

The 600-year-old Dargah Sharif of the 14th century Sufi saint Hazrath Khaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz is all decked up for the three-day Urs-e-Sharif of the saint that will begin on the dargah premises on Friday. It will be the 620th Urs.

Thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad thronged the historic city to participate in the sandal procession of the Urs. The procession will pass through Mibaz Masjid to offer the Namaz-e-Maghrib before reaching the Dargah Sharif, where it will be received at the ‘Gyarah Sidi’ (eleven steps).

The sandal paste brought in the procession will be anointed on the tomb of Khaja Banda Nawaz, located in the mausoleum built by the then Bahamani King Ahmed Shah Wali Bahamani marking the beginning of the Urs-e-Sharif.

Prior to the Urs, the celebrations will begin on Thursday with a ‘Khidmat-I-Farrashi’ and ‘Band Sama’ at 8 a.m. in the Dargah Sharif, followed by Namaaz-e-Zuhr in the afternoon, and Namaz-e-Maghrib and Namaaz-e-Isha in the evening.

The procession on Friday evening will mark the beginning of the three-day Urs. The sandal will be received at Gyarah Seedhi at 10.30 p.m. followed by Fatiha Baaees Khajagan-e-Chisht at 1 a.m. Religious rituals and special prayers will continue for the next two days at the dargah.