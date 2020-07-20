620 pigs captured on GIMSpremises in two days

After a video of pigs roaming on the premises of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi went viral, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat on Sunday visited the hospital, and, later, 620 pigs were captured.

The hospital received a severe backlash from people on social media platforms for what they said negligence on the part of the authorities and the district administration in maintaining hygiene in the hospital where COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment.

Mr. Sharat warned the owner of the pigs and got them immediately shifted from the hospital premises. The Deputy Commissioner also expressed anguish over GIMS Director Kavitha Patil not showing urgency in taking action in the matter.

Sources in the Kalaburagi City Corporation said that owners left their pigs on open sites and on government building premises as the animals were always looking for food waste. For years, pigs are kept in various buildings in the city, though the corporation officials have made efforts on several occasions to curb stray animal menace and also initiated various drives but in vain.

As many as 620 pigs were caught from the sheds used by the construction workers and an abandoned dilapidated room. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the compound wall and directed officers to close all passages to prevent the entry of pigs onto the premises. He also directed the GIMS authorities to file an FIR against the owner of the pigs.