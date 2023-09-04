62 Karnataka taluks qualify to be tagged drought-hit as per Centre’s norms

September 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 62 taluks in the State have been identified to qualify for declaration as drought-hit as per the parameters laid down by the Centre, while the State government has asked for the second ground truthing exercise in taluks where the situation has turned worse since the first ground truthing exercise was conducted.

Between June 1 and September 4, as against the normal rainfall of 711 mm, the State received 526 mm, resulting in a deficit rainfall of 26%.

Another joint survey

“Of the 113 taluks where joint survey was conducted, 62 taluks have been identified to be eligible to be declared as drought-hit. It has been decided that another joint survey will be conducted in the rest of the 51 taluks to ascertain the condition again,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters here after chairing the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on drought issues.

He said, “It was also decided that ground truthing exercise will be conducted in another 83 taluks. In all, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to conduct the ground truthing exercise in 134 (51 plus 83) taluks across the State and submit a report within one week. Based on the report, drought-hit taluks will be identified.”

He said that the Cabinet sub-committee would be placing the reports before the Cabinet on Thursday where a decision will be taken to declare the drought-hit taluks. “Once the State government notifies the list of drought-hit taluks, the State will approach the Centre for funds from the NDRF. Currently in the SDRF funds, ₹529 crore is available with the Deputy Commissioners while about ₹600 crore is with the government.”

Agriculture hit already

Mr. Gowda said that in a majority of places, farmers have suffered losses after sowing has been completed or crops have wilted. “Any rainfall in the coming days is not going to help revive agriculture activities. It will, however, ensure drinking water and fodder availability. In all, 196 taluks have been affected,” Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Stating that most taluks were not facing drinking water problems, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that 105 gram panchayats in 34 taluks are facing water shortage. This included 37 villages that are facing acute water shortage. “Contingency plan has been drawn and ₹7 crore has been released already. Besides, zilla panchayats have been given ₹1 crore each,” he said.

