Hassan reported 62 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Saturday. With that, the total deaths in the district increased to 1,333 and the number of cases rose to 1,09,906.

Of the fresh cases, five were from Alur, 13 from Arkalgud, one from Araikere, 10 in Belur, four in Channarayapatna, 17 in Hassan taluk, one in Holenarsipur and nine from Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 892 people are under treatment in the district.

Shivamogga reported 35 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among them, 14 were from Shivamogga, four each from Bhadravati and Tirthahalli, eight from Sagar, three from Hosanagar and two from Sorab taluk. As many as 229 people are under treatment in the district.