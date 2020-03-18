KarnatakaMYSURU 18 March 2020 22:03 IST
62 complete isolation period in Mysuru
Updated: 18 March 2020 22:03 IST
The number of persons isolated at home has touched 85 even as no case of COVID-19 had been detected in Mysuru. None of the persons have been put in isolation in hospitals and no sample had tested positive for the disease, according to a media bulletin issued by the Health Department. As many as 147 persons had been observed till date and 62 have completed 14 days’ isolation as per the guidelines.
