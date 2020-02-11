6.18 lakh children to be covered under de-worming drive

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa launched the national de-worming programme at a function at the Karnatak High School here on Monday.

Addressing a gathering, Ms. Deepa said that the district administration has set a target of covering 6.18 lakh children in the one to 19 age group in the district under this initiative.

She said that development and progress of the country rely on the youth. Hence, the youth should become mentally and physically strong to build a healthy society.

This drive is being held as part of the national-level campaign to tackle intestinal worm infection among children. De-worming helps combat other health-related issues such as malnutrition and anaemia too that comes in the way of proper growth of the children, she said.

Arrangements are being made to administer Albendazole tablets at all anganwadi centres, schools and colleges. While the school-going children would receive the tablets in their respective schools, those who are out of schools would be administered the tablets at the anganwadi centres, she added.

The role of the government officials concerned is important to make this drive a success. The officials concerned should arrange for wider awareness and sensitisation programmes to ensure the maximum participation in this drive, she said and instructed the officials to see that the drive was successful and no child was left out.

Zilla panchayat chief executive officer B.C. Satish said that Albendazole tablets are provided free twice a year under this drive. Parents and teachers should ensure that all children are administered the tablet without fail, he said.

The health officials said that a total of 6.20 lakh de-worming tablets have been supplied to schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the district.