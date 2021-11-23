6.16 lakh to get de-worming tablets in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

Under the national de-worming programme, 6.16 lakh children and youths of Dharwad district will be given Albendazole tablets, Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela has said.

Speaking after the launch of the programme in Dharwad on Tuesday, Ms Susheela said that 6.16 lakh children and youths in the age group of one to 19 will be covered under the programme.

She directed the officials to ensure that no child is left out during the programme being held as part of a national-level campaign to tackle intestinal worm infection among children. De-worming helps in combating other health-related issues, including malnutrition and anaemia, that comes in the way of proper growth of children, he said.

She asked the officials to take up extensive awareness programmes to ensure the maximum participation in the drive.

Ms. Susheela said that arrangements have been made to administer Albendazole tablets at all anganwadi centres, schools and colleges. While school-going children will receive the tablets in their respective schools, those who are out of schools will be administered the tablets at anganwadi centres, she said.

Emphasising the need for school and college teachers and anganwadi workers to ensure that tablets are administered in their respective institutions and also, to send reports with photographs to higher officials, she said that parents too should co-operate with the district administration and ensure that their children get de-worming tablets.

Proper growth of the affected children can be ensured if these tablets are administered once in six months, a health official said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil launched the programme by giving tablets to children.

Block Education Officer Girish Padaki presided over the programme. Districh Health and Family Welfare Officer Yeshwanth Madinkar, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohan Kumar Hanchate and others were present.