61.47 lakh passengers availed free bus service on I-Day: BMTC

Around 61.47 lakh passengers availed free bus travel offered by the BMTC to celebrate its silver jubilee on August 15 in Bengaluru.

People were able to travel on all types of buses free of cost. “A total of 5,051 buses were operated on August 15. On this day, 61,46,323 passengers availed the facility. An average of 28 lakh passengers have travelled daily in August (till August 14) in BMTC buses,” a statement said on Thursday.