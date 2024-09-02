GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

61 Safai Karamcharis launch indefinite strike demanding reinstatement of jobs

Published - September 02, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Safai karamcharis staging a protest in Bengaluru on Monday.

Safai karamcharis staging a protest in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 61 Safai Karamcharis (housekeeping staff) who were reportedly fired from Centre for Air Borne System (CABS)-Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office at Ambedkar Nagar, launched an indefinite strike from Monday in front of the office demanding reinstatement of jobs.

“On March 23, 2024, 61 Dalit women workers were sacked by the contractor after they complained about alleged extortion by the employer. In the complaint, they alleged that the workers had to pay ₹4,000 as a commission for payment of monthly salary. Failure in payment of commission would result in alleged threats and nonpayment of salaries. The complaint was filed with the Labour Department in April,” said Maitreyi K., State committee member of AICCTU, which is backing the protest. 

“Despite Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa speaking to DRDO officials and directing them to reemploy the workers, the organisation has failed to do so. The Minister has also instructed DRDO officials to investigate allegations of extortion against the contractor,” Ms. Maitreyi said. 

The women decided to go on an indefinite strike in front of the CABS-DRDO office during office hours till their jobs are restored and their demands are met.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.