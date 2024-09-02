61 Safai Karamcharis launch indefinite strike demanding reinstatement of jobs

As many as 61 Safai Karamcharis (housekeeping staff) who were reportedly fired from Centre for Air Borne System (CABS)-Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office at Ambedkar Nagar, launched an indefinite strike from Monday in front of the office demanding reinstatement of jobs.

“On March 23, 2024, 61 Dalit women workers were sacked by the contractor after they complained about alleged extortion by the employer. In the complaint, they alleged that the workers had to pay ₹4,000 as a commission for payment of monthly salary. Failure in payment of commission would result in alleged threats and nonpayment of salaries. The complaint was filed with the Labour Department in April,” said Maitreyi K., State committee member of AICCTU, which is backing the protest.

“Despite Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa speaking to DRDO officials and directing them to reemploy the workers, the organisation has failed to do so. The Minister has also instructed DRDO officials to investigate allegations of extortion against the contractor,” Ms. Maitreyi said.

The women decided to go on an indefinite strike in front of the CABS-DRDO office during office hours till their jobs are restored and their demands are met.