61 issues resolved on the spot during village stay programmes in Dharwad district

Deputy Commissioner and district officials visit various villages to hear grievances

During the village stay programme of Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde at Manakawada village in Annigeri taluk and other officials in other villages of the district, a total of 61 applications were resolved on the spot.

According to a press release from the district administration, in the village stay programmes held in various villages on Saturday, a total of 274 grievances and applications were received and of these, 61 applications were resolved on the spot.

During the village stay at Manakawada village, 31 applications pertaining to the Revenue Department and 22 from other departments were received of which 18 applications were disposed of on the spot. As many as 35 applications are pending and they will be resolved shortly, the release said.

In Tegur village of Dharwad taluk, 14 applications pertaining to Revenue Department and 27 of other departments were received of which five were resolved on the spot and 36 are pending.

In Dori village of Alnavar taluk, all the nine applications were resolved on the spot.

In Hubballi taluk, of the 45 applications received, 26 were from the Revenue Department and 23 of them were resolved. In Kundgol, 41 applications, five from the Revenue Department and 36 from other departments, were received.

In Navalgund taluk, seven applications were received and they are expected to be resolved shortly. In Kalghatgi, 39 applications were received of which six have been disposed of, the Deputy Commissioner said in the release.