60,711 people benefit under Central and State government welfare schemes in Kalaburagi

March 15, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Inaugurating a convention on Gulbarga University campus grounds in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh said that the Modi-led government at the Centre has been trying to empower every section of society.

“Our BJP government is working tirelessly to reach benefits to the last person in society by bringing the fruits of governance and development to him. He said that the Modi government is a symbol of hope for every section of society.

As many as 60,711 beneficiaries have benefited from different welfare schemes launched by the State and Central governments in the district, he said.

Mr. Singh, who symbolically distributed cheques to some of the beneficiaries during the convention, however, was delayed by two hours while the gathering, including the beneficiaries, waited for him in the scorching heat.

The convention was organised to reach out to people across Kalaburagi district who have benefited from welfare schemes launched by both the Central and State government in the last three years.

Of the total 60,711 beneficiaries, 10,000 people each under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Labour Department, Women and Child Welfare Department; 5,000 beneficiaries each under Agriculture Department and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 3,000 beneficiaries under Backward Classes and 3,250 beneficiaries under B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation (Social Welfare), 2,000 each under Food and Civil Supplies, Horticulture Department and Revenue Department, 861 beneficiaries under Animal Husbandry Department, 500 beneficiaries under Swachh Bharat Mission and 100 beneficiaries under the Fisheries Department received cheques on the occasion.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani reiterated that the BJP-led government has allocated a grant of ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for comprehensive development of the region. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per hectare for red gram crop damaged due to wilt disease in the region. It will ensure that the compensation amount is credited into the accounts of farmers by next week.

He said that the State will have five new operational airports in the next one year. These airports will come up in Davangere, Badami, Koppal, Raichur and Chikkamagaluru.

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod presided over the function.

KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, legislator Avinash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar and others were present.