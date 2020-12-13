6,054 nominations filed in Raichur

YADGIR

13 December 2020 02:00 IST

As the last date to file nominations for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections ended on December 11, 6,054 nominations for 1,816 seats were received in Raichur district.

Of the 92 GPs going polls on December 17, 33 are in Raichur taluk, followed by 17 in Manvi taluk, 14 in Sirwar taluk and 28 in Deodurga taluk.

In Raichur, 2,340 nominations have been received for 654 seats followed by 1,165 nominations for 341 seats in Manvi, 941 for 14 seats in Sirwar and 1,608 for 28 seats in Deodurga taluk.

Totally, 1,530 nominations by SC candidates, 1,535 ST nominations, 296 OBC ‘A’ nominations, 38 OBC ‘B’ nominations, and 2,655 nominations by General category were received.

In Yadgir

The first phase election will be held in 63 GPs in Hunsagi, Shorapur and Shahapur taluks on December 17. As many as 539 polling stations have been set up for 1,247 seats.

As many as 4,119 nominations have been received for 1,247 seats in 63 GPs. Of the 4,119 nominations 1,496 have been received for 495 seats in 24 GPs in Shahapur taluk followed by 1,361 for 383 seats in 21 GPs in Shorapur taluk and 1,262 for 369 seats in 18 GPs in Hunsagi taluk.

Totally, 1,121 SC, 728 ST, 270 OBC ‘A’, 63 OBC ‘B’, and 1,937 General category nominations were received.

A total of 3,94,709 people are eligible to vote. Among them, 1, 98,615 voters are male, 1, 96,078 are female and 7 voters are others.