602 students from IIMB get summer internship placement  

January 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 602 eligible students from the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post-Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) in Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, (IIMB) were successfully placed for summer internships this year. This made it the largest batch of students placed from these two programmes.

While 484 (437 PGP and 47 PGP-BA) of these students were placed during the dedicated summer placements week (November 6 to 11), another 115 students (89 PGP and 26 PGP-BA) were placed in a subsequent rolling placement process.

“The latter process included a targeted drive by Atypical Advantage to place 12 students with disabilities with leading corporates. Three PGP students sought and found summer internships on their own,” a press release from IIMB said.

Ganesh N. Prabhu, chairperson, Career Development Services, and faculty and chairperson of the strategy area, IIMB, said: “The rolling summer placements saw many first-time recruiters offering roles in strategy, marketing, products, finance, analytics, and investments – some of the projects offered were more interesting and challenging than those offered during the summer placement week.”

The largest number of offers (158) were made by consulting firms and Accenture Strategy made a record 45 offers to the students. “Yet the ratio of students interning in consulting fell marginally this year as many sought after finance, banking, and investment firms made more offers (130) this year,” the release said.

