60,061 houses built on govt. land to be regularised

The State government will soon distribute record of rights to 60,061 urban poor families for regularisation of houses built on government land, under section 94C and 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok told presspersons here on Thursday that beneficiaries under 94CC are low-income families who have been living on government land across cities in the State. The highest number of beneficiaries under the scheme were in Dakshina Kannada, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Ballari.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to distribute land record rights to around 10,000 beneficiaries of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on January 28, at an event organised at National College Grounds. Beneficiaries have been identified under 94C of the Act for rural areas.

The Minister said that the final list of beneficiaries was announced after their applications were scrutinised over the last five years. Beneficiaries under the scheme had to pay a nominal fee for regularisation of the sites. The scheme would be applicable only to houses built on 30x40ft and 20x30 ft sites in urban areas prior to January 1, 2012, he said.

For 30x40 ft sites, the poor under general category will have to pay ₹5,000, while it is ₹2,500 for SC/ST category. For 20x40 ft sites, the registration fee has been fixed at ₹1,000 and ₹500 for SC/ST category, he said.

Under 94CC – for urban areas, the department had received 2,53,072 applications, of which 60,061 applications were approved and 1.47 lakh applications rejected. About 45,546 applications to be verified, he said.

Under 94C – for rural areas, the department had received 6.15 lakh applications for regularisation, of which 1.45 lakh were approved and 4.11 lakh applications rejected, Mr. Ashok said.

After he became Minister around 1,190 acres had been granted for public utilities, Mr. Ashok said.