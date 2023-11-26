HamberMenu
6,000 quintals of PDS rice go missing from TAPCMS godown

November 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Shahapur Police on Saturday registered a case in connection with 6,000 quintals of PDS rice going missing from the godown of Taluk Agriculture Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) in Shahapur.

Quoting a complaint lodged by Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies of Yadgir district Bheemaraya Marthandappa Masali as saying, the police said that there has been a shortage of 6,077.47 quintals of rice valued at ₹2 crore found after stock checking. That rice was stored in TAPCMS godown in Shahapur.

As per an FIR, Chief Executive Officer of TAPCMS Shivappa Mallappa Surpur and the former Chief Executive officer of TAPCMS Shivaraj Gundappa Halagera and others have misused the PDS rice for personal gains.

A case has been registered under Sections 409, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act.

