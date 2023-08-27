HamberMenu
6,000 people participate in Road Safety Campaign in Bidar

August 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants in the Road safety Campaign in Bidar on Sunday.

Participants in the Road safety Campaign in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

Nearly 6,000 people from different walks of life including athletes, students, teachers, educationists, and doctors, representatives of organisations, officials from various departments, district police and the district administration participated in the Road Safety Campaign 2023 in Bidar on Sunday morning.

The campaign was organized by the Bidar district police to create awareness about traffic rules among the people. The marathon that commenced from Bidar fort traversed through Siddhartha College, Madiwala Circle, New Bus Stand, Haralaya Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Chaubara, Mahmud Gawana Chowk and reached the fort.

Children participating in the Road Safety Campaign to sensitise people about road traffic rules, in Bidar on Sunday.

Children participating in the Road Safety Campaign to sensitise people about road traffic rules, in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

The Road Safety Campaign started at 6.00 a.m. and ended by 9.00 a.m. Athletes also participated in the Road Safety Run of 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km.

Participants in the Road safety Campaign in Bidar on Sunday.

Participants in the Road safety Campaign in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti said that the objective of the Road Safety campaign is to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules, safety measures and wearing helmets.

As per reports, around 332 people died in road accidents in Bidar district in 2022, and this year more than 198 people reportedly died in the road accident, Mr. Langoti said.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M.Shilpa and others were present.

