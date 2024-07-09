6,000 cases before SHRC disposed off in 6 months: Sham Bhatt

Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Sham Bhatt has said that in the last six months, the Commission had disposed off 6,000 cases out of the 9,000 filed and 3,000 cases were in various stages of hearing.

Addressing presspersons in Gadag on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatt said that in order to prevent officials and general public travelling to public for hearings, the Commission was hearing the cases and disposing them off at the district level itself.

“Already hearings have been conducted in nine districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and others. Gadag is the tenth district that the Commission is visiting. From here the hearing of cases will be held at Koppal and Vijayanagar districts”, he said.

Mr. Sham Bhatt said that there was good response for the acceptance of complaints at district level and also it had reduced the financial burden on the general public and the officials as they did not have to visit Bengaluru now.

Member of the Commission S.K. Vantigodi said that during the visits to districts, assessment of the situations and facilities at bus stations, government hospitals, hostels and prisons was being carried out.

He said that necessary directions would be issued to all the authorities to take all steps to prevent violations of human rights and if the authorities failed to act, suo motu complaints would be filed against the officials. After inquiry, if found guilty, the government would be recommended to take disciplinary action against such officials, he said.

Secretary of the Commission A. Dinesh Sampathraj and others were present.

