ADVERTISEMENT

6,000 cases before SHRC disposed off in 6 months: Sham Bhatt

Published - July 09, 2024 10:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) T. Sham Bhatt addressing a press conference in Gadag on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Sham Bhatt has said that in the last six months, the Commission had disposed off 6,000 cases out of the 9,000 filed and 3,000 cases were in various stages of hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Gadag on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatt said that in order to prevent officials and general public travelling to public for hearings, the Commission was hearing the cases and disposing them off at the district level itself.

“Already hearings have been conducted in nine districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and others. Gadag is the tenth district that the Commission is visiting. From here the hearing of cases will be held at Koppal and Vijayanagar districts”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sham Bhatt said that there was good response for the acceptance of complaints at district level and also it had reduced the financial burden on the general public and the officials as they did not have to visit Bengaluru now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Member of the Commission S.K. Vantigodi said that during the visits to districts, assessment of the situations and facilities at bus stations, government hospitals, hostels and prisons was being carried out.

He said that necessary directions would be issued to all the authorities to take all steps to prevent violations of human rights and if the authorities failed to act, suo motu complaints would be filed against the officials. After inquiry, if found guilty, the government would be recommended to take disciplinary action against such officials, he said.

Secretary of the Commission A. Dinesh Sampathraj and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US