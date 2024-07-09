GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6,000 cases before SHRC disposed off in 6 months: Sham Bhatt

Published - July 09, 2024 10:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) T. Sham Bhatt addressing a press conference in Gadag on Tuesday.

Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) T. Sham Bhatt addressing a press conference in Gadag on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Acting chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Sham Bhatt has said that in the last six months, the Commission had disposed off 6,000 cases out of the 9,000 filed and 3,000 cases were in various stages of hearing.

Addressing presspersons in Gadag on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatt said that in order to prevent officials and general public travelling to public for hearings, the Commission was hearing the cases and disposing them off at the district level itself.

“Already hearings have been conducted in nine districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and others. Gadag is the tenth district that the Commission is visiting. From here the hearing of cases will be held at Koppal and Vijayanagar districts”, he said.

Mr. Sham Bhatt said that there was good response for the acceptance of complaints at district level and also it had reduced the financial burden on the general public and the officials as they did not have to visit Bengaluru now.

Member of the Commission S.K. Vantigodi said that during the visits to districts, assessment of the situations and facilities at bus stations, government hospitals, hostels and prisons was being carried out.

He said that necessary directions would be issued to all the authorities to take all steps to prevent violations of human rights and if the authorities failed to act, suo motu complaints would be filed against the officials. After inquiry, if found guilty, the government would be recommended to take disciplinary action against such officials, he said.

Secretary of the Commission A. Dinesh Sampathraj and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / crime / Hassan / Bangalore / prison / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.