600 samples sent for genome sequencing

Around 600 samples of infected people in the State have been sent for genome sequencing, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

The Minister said told reporters that there were two cases of the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus reported in the State, and the rise in cases of the new variant in Maharashtra and Kerala border is a matter of concern for the State. He added that randomised tests would be conducted for those entering the State.

As for vaccination, he said more than 45 lakh people in the State had received both the doses.

Priority for parents

Parents of children who are aged below 10 would be vaccinated on priority, said Dr. Sudhakar.

The Minister has decided to bear the educational expenses of nine children from Chickballapur district who lost their parents due to COVID 19. He said ₹1 lakh would be given per child.

He also announced that a government medical college would be built and inaugurated in Chikkaballapur next year.