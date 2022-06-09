600 RTE seats vacant in Mysuru

Nearly 600 seats set aside under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota across various schools in Mysuru have remained vacant with no takers.

Out of about 1,000 seats, only 400 seats have been filled in the district.

“Two rounds of selection process are done and the third round of seat allotment may happen soon. The allotment is done online at the Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru. In some cases, those getting allotment did not opt for the seat as it was not of their choice. In some cases, parents are ready to avail any RTE seat but they haven’t got the allotment. For all these reasons, the seats are lying vacant. The next round of allotment, if any, is being awaited by those who missed the chance in the last two rounds,” explained DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.

He said the department has no role in the process since allotment is transparent and done online based on the available RTE quota in each district.