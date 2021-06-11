600 physically challenged persons vaccinated

KALABURAGI

11 June 2021 20:15 IST

As many as 600 physically challenged persons participated were given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination under a drive organised by the district administration, the Health Department and the Kalaburagi City Corporation at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Town Hall here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, who inaugurated the vaccination drive, said that vaccination for elderly and citizens has been receiving encouraging response in urban areas, whereas people in rural areas are reluctant to take vaccine. She urged officials of the departments concerned to pull up their socks to convince people of the need for getting vaccinated.

Two buses were arranged to pick all physically challenged persons from their places.

Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande said that as physically challenged persons have come forward to get vaccinated, it may encourage others to get vaccinated.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi and District Health Officer Sharanabassappa Ganjelkhed were present.