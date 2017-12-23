60-year-old trampled to death by elephant

A person died after he was attacked by an elephant at Abbanakoplu, a village near K. Hoskote in Alur taluk, on Saturday.

Shivappa, 60, encountered the elephant when he was returning home after his night shift at a stud farm at Sasalu village, around 7 a.m. The elephant hit him with its trunk and trampled him to death. Residents nearby noticed his body and informed his family and the police.

Shivappa is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. As the news of the incident spread, officers of the Forest Department reached the place. The residents of the village and relatives of the deceased staged a protest blaming the inaction of the department in countering elephant menace.

The protesters alleged that stone quarrying in the forest area was the reason for the elephant menace. Because of the quarrying work in forest areas, the elephants tread into human habitats, they said.

Second case

This is the second death in a month. Earlier, a person died in an elephant attack on December 6. Following the incident, the department caught two tuskers causing trouble in the region.

Alur-Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy, who visited the village, said he had appealed to the government for a permanent solution to the problem. A meeting with Forest Minister Ramanath Rai was also held in Sakleshpur recently.

The department handed over ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased. The remaining ₹3 lakh would be credited to their account, the officers said.