60-year-old man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting four-year-old girl

July 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor in the case Shanthaveer Tuppad, the accused, Karanappa Sheelavanth, a resident of Andola village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, lured the girl by offering bread and took her to his house on February 26, 2021.

The victim’s mother caught the accused when he was sexually harassing her daughter. When she grabbed the girl from the accused and objected to his act, the accused attacked her as well and caused an internal injury to her.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012 and various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Circle Inspector of Jewargi Shivaprasad investigated the case and filed the charge sheet in which he confirmed the crimes specified in the complaint.

Judge Yamanappa Bammanagi heard both parties, examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge sheet.

On July 19, 2023, he sentenced the offender to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him under Section 4(2) of PoCSO Act.

The culprit also got three-year imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 under Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), seven-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 506 of IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation), three-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 under Section 8 of PoCSO Act and one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 12 of PoCSO Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also ordered that the Legal Services Authority pay a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month.