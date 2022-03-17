60 take pledge to donate eyes

As many as 60 residents of Tukkanatti village pledged their eyes on late Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday on Thursday.

A team, led by Gurunath Uppar, tied up with Amma Trust and signed letters of eye donation. They were submitted to Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust, that is coordinating such donations.

Mahantesh Ramannanavar, head of anatomy in KLE Society’s BMK Ayurveda College, said the organs will be donated to KLE Society’s JN Medical College. The receiving agency will harvest the organs along with the foundation, in due course, he said.