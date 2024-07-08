ADVERTISEMENT

60 shifted from flood-affected areas in Uttara Kannada

Published - July 08, 2024 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

NDRF team carries out rescue mission

The Hindu Bureau

As rains have continued to lash Uttara Kannada district, water at the rate of 10,600 cusecs was released from Kadra dam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karwar MLA Satish Sail visiting a rain-affected area of Karwar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the rains continuing to lash Uttara Kannada district, the flood situation in the coastal district is getting grim. On Monday, an NDRF team carried out a rescue mission to shift 60 persons to a rehabilitation centre in Honnavar taluk.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Lakshmipriya K., in all, 437 people have been sheltered in twelve rehabilitation centres in Honnavar taluk. Further instructions have been given to local officials to set up more centres in case of necessity, she said.

The rescue mission by the NDRF team was necessitated after the water current in Kadatoka village of Honnavar taluk rose over the danger level. In all, 60 persons were shifted to rehabilitation centres, she said.

Meanwhile, as the water level in Kadra reservoir crossed the maximum level, water at the rate of 10,600 cusecs is being released from the dam. Two houses in the district have suffered severe damage and 13 have suffered partial damage in the last 24 hours, according to the authorities.

