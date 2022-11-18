60 seek Congress ticket from Dharwad district

November 18, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sixty candidates have sought Congress ticket to contest in the seven Assembly Constituencies in Dharwad district and the number might increase before the deadline (November 21) ends, KPCC working president and MLC Saleem Ahmed has said.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, he also clarified that just because there were more number of aspirants, it did not mean that there were differences. “There is no factionalism in district Congress. All are united and will work for the victory of the candidate chosen by the party high command,” he said.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed attributed the anti-incumbency wave in the State to the corrupt and anti-poor rule of BJP and as people had resolved to elect Congress in the next Assembly election, naturally there were more number of aspirants for Congress ticket.

He said that as per internal survey, Congress was leading in five of the seven constituencies in district and in the coming months more activities to further strengthen the party would be taken up so that Congress wins all the seven seats in the district. Across the State, more agitations and rallies would be organised against the corruption of BJP government, he said.

Referring to the GIM, Mr. Saleem Ahmed sought to know from the government the details on how many companies which had come to State for investment had gone back and also the reason for them bidding adieu to the State. All claims on GIM were nothing but sheer lies, he said.

First list in December

To a query, Mr. Saleem Ahmed said that the first list of Congress candidates would be out by end of December. Even if there was a delay in formal announcement, chosen candidates would be intimated so as to allow them to make preparations, he said.

Lambasting the BJP government for its alleged attempt to steal voters’ data, he said that the government had made preparations to launch the second attempt to steal voters’ data as it was aware of the fact that it would lose in the elections.

He said that the private organisation roped in for the work belonged to Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan and the Chief Minister was in-charge of Bengaluru. “For the same reason, we have sought resignation of both and FIR against both. On Saturday, we will stage protest before the Election Commission,” he said.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said that as per the three internal surveys conducted by the Congress, the party would win around 130 seats. Efforts would be now on winning 150 seats by further strengthening the party in the next five months, he said.