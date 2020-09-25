60 quintals of plastic bags seized during raids

KALABURAGI

25 September 2020 18:38 IST

A joint team of officials from the Kalaburagi City Corporation and the Kalaburagi Pollution Control Board conducted raids on different factories and other such units and seized 60 quintals of banned plastic carry bags here on Friday. This is said to be one of the major hauls where such a large quantity of the banned carry bags have been seized.

A team led by Commissioner of the corporation Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande conducted raids on two industrial units and its godowns at Gunj locality and in the Kapnoor Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city while checking on manufacturing, stocking and distribution of plastic carry bags.

Officials from the Pollution Control Board, including Kiran Bulla, and Health Inspectors attached to the corporation Sharan Kumar Tengli and Deepak, along with a police force, were deputed to carry out raids on industries and godowns that were suspected to be manufacturing recycled plastic carry bags.

Mr. Lokhande strictly warned the violators to stop manufacturing and selling banned polythene bags.

The officials also conducted raids on 18 commercial establishments in the market area and different parts of the city and confiscated plastic carry bags.