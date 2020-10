60 persons, 5 organisations selected for Karnataka Rajyotsava awards

Bengaluru

28 October 2020 15:46 IST

Chief Minister to present awards on November 7

On the occasion of the 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1, the State government on Wednesday announced its annual Rajyotsava awards for 60 eminent personalities and five organisations (total 65) for their contributions in 25 fields.

The awards would be presented on November 7. They carry an amount of ₹1 lakh, a 20-gram gold medal and a citation.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the awards at function to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi told mediapersons.

In previous years, the awards were presented on November 1.

Except in sports, all awarding winning personalities are aged above 60 years. The representation to given to all districts in the award list. Kabaddi player Usha Rani of Bengaluru, who won the silver medal in 2018 Asian Games, was among the winners.

The award winners are:

Literature: C.P. Siddhashrama, Dhawad; V. Muni Venkatappa, Kolar; Ramanna Byati, Gadag; Valerian D’souza, Dakshina Kannada; D.N. Akki, Yadgir.

Music: Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur; Anantha Teradala, Belagavi; B.V. Sirnivas, Bengaluru City; Girija Narayana, Bengaluru City; K. Lingappa Sherigara, Kateel, Dakshina Kannada.

Judiciary: K.N. Bhat, Bengaluru; M.K. Vijayakumar, Udupi.

Media: C. Maheshwaran, Mysuru; and T. Venkatesh (Esange), Bengaluru.

Yoga: A.S. Chandrashekara (Mysuru)

Education: M.N. Shadakshari, Chikmagaluru; R. Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar; M.G. Eshwarappa, Davangere; Puttasiddiah, Mysuru; Ashok Shettar, Belagavi; D.S. Dandin, Gadag.

Horanadu Kannadiga (Outside Karnataka): Kusumodharaderanna Shetty, Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada; Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, Mumbai.

Sports: H.B. Nanje Gowda, Tumakuru; Usharani, Bengaluru City.

Miscellaneous: K.V. Raju, Kolar; Nam Venkoba Rao, Hassan; K.S. Rajanna, Mandya; V. Laxminarayana, Mandya.

Organisations: Youth For Seva, Bengaluru City; Devadasi Swavalambana Kendra,Ballari; Better India, Benglauru City; Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural; Dharmothana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada.

Social Service: N.S. Hegde (Kundaragi), Uttara Kannada; Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru; Manegar Meeran Saheb, Udupi; Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru.

Medical: Ashok Sannad, Bagalkot; B.S. Srinath, Shivamogga; A. Nagarathna, Ballari; Venkatappa, Ramanagaram.

Agriculture: Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar; S.V. Sumangalamma Veerabhadra, Chitradurga; Sidramappa Basanth Rao Patil, Kalaburagi.

Environment: Amara Narayana, Chikkaballapur; N.D. Patil, Vijayapura.

Science/Technology: Udupi Srinivas, Udupi; Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga.

Cooperation: C.N. Manche Gowda, Bengaluru City.

Bayalata: Kempavva Harijana, Belagavi; Chennabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana: Bangar Achari, Chamarajangar; M K Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga.

Theatre: Anasuyamma, Hassan; H.K.Shadaksharappa, Davangere; Tippeswamy, Chitradurga.

Cinema: B.S. Basavaraj, Tumakuru; A.T. Raghu, Kodagu.

Art: M.J. Vached Matta, Dharwad

Folklore: Gururaja Hosakote, Bagalkot; Hampannahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture: N.S. Janardhana Murthy, Mysuru

Dance: Jyothi Pattabiram

Folklore/Doll: Keshappa Shillekyathara, Koppal.