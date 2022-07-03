60% of engg. seats filled last year

Choices aplenty for students

Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE)-Mysuru Principal B. Sadashive Gowda has said that nearly 60 per cent of engineering seats were filled last year in the State. Out of 1,09,528 engineering seats, admissions were done for 65,527 seats in about 198 colleges, he added.

Mr. Gowda, who spoke on the engineering colleges, criteria for seat and college selection, choosing between an autonomous and a non-autonomous college during his presentation at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 here on Sunday, said Karnataka has 25 autonomous engineering colleges and faculty in every engineering college play an important role in shaping the future of students.

He said 12.50 lakh engineering seats were available last year in the country and 7,09,338 seats were filled – 56.6 per cent admissions in total. About 2,400 seats are available in 32 architecture colleges in the State.

About 43,664 seats are available at the all-India level in IITs, NITs and IIITs, Mr. Gowda said, adding that more students from the State must vie for seats in IITs and NITs.

“Look for the placement record, infrastructure and accreditation while opting the colleges and courses,” he told the students.