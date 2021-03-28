60 new COVID-19 positive cases in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

28 March 2021 22:43 IST

Health Department officials start tests in colleges

With more COVID-19 cases being reported from Dharwad district, health officials have begun conducting tests in colleges, particularly in the wake of complaints about violation of protocol.

On Sunday, the district reported 60 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 25 patients were discharged from hospitals. No casualty was reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has in a press release said that the Health Department had started conducting tests in colleges and several students have tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

In the release, Mr. Patil said that 13 positive cases were reported in Vidyaniketan PU College in Hubballi, five cases in JG Commerce College, two cases each in BVB Engineering College, Hubballi, and Mahesh PU College, Dharwad.

SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) recorded the highest of 18 positive cases in the tests conducted in the last two days, he said.

Mr. Patil said that despite repeated appeals, it has come to light that COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure was not being strictly followed.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that if the same situation continued and the colleges kept violating the guidelines, the administration would be forced to take legal action against the college management boards.

Mentioning that a spike in the number of fresh cases was due to the apathetic attitude of parents, staff and students, he said that wearing face mask and maintaining physical distancing would be mandatory in colleges. He has also appealed to students with COVID-19 symptoms not to come to college.