60-km-long human chain in Shivamogga on Sept. 15

A 60-km-long human chain will be formed in Shivamogga district as part of the 600-km-long human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy on September 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said in a meeting with officers at Shankarghatta on Tuesday, September 3, that more than 50,000 people, including students, will take part in the event.

“The Social Welfare Department has decided to form a human chain along a route connecting Bidar and Chamarajanagar. Nearly 50 lakh people will take part in the event. The event is to spread the importance of democracy and highlight the struggles fought to bring in democracy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister suggested officers involve students, government officials, self-help groups in rural areas, and non-government organisations to make the event a success. He also said the event would be used to plant saplings along the route. “The participants will plant a sapling on the day. With that, we can take up afforestation activity too. On the day, thousands of saplings will be planted,” he said. Mr. Madhu Bangarappa directed the government officers to ensure the event was a success without fail.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade said the human chain in the district would be 60 km long from Karehalli in Bhadravathi to Cheelur on the Shivamogga-Davanagere border. “We will make arrangements with the police, panchayat bodies, and urban local bodies,” he said.

SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat N. Hemanth, and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.