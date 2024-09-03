GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60-km-long human chain in Shivamogga on Sept. 15

More than 50,000 people, including students, to take part in the event

Published - September 03, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-km-long human chain will be formed in Shivamogga district as part of the 600-km-long human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy on September 15.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said in a meeting with officers at Shankarghatta on Tuesday, September 3, that more than 50,000 people, including students, will take part in the event.

“The Social Welfare Department has decided to form a human chain along a route connecting Bidar and Chamarajanagar. Nearly 50 lakh people will take part in the event. The event is to spread the importance of democracy and highlight the struggles fought to bring in democracy,” he said.

The Minister suggested officers involve students, government officials, self-help groups in rural areas, and non-government organisations to make the event a success. He also said the event would be used to plant saplings along the route. “The participants will plant a sapling on the day. With that, we can take up afforestation activity too. On the day, thousands of saplings will be planted,” he said. Mr. Madhu Bangarappa directed the government officers to ensure the event was a success without fail.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade said the human chain in the district would be 60 km long from Karehalli in Bhadravathi to Cheelur on the Shivamogga-Davanagere border. “We will make arrangements with the police, panchayat bodies, and urban local bodies,” he said.

SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat N. Hemanth, and others were present at the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.