60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore cleared

The Karnataka Government has approved 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465.94 crore that would generate jobs for over 8,575 people in the State.

The 131st State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R. Nirani on Saturday evening cleared these projects, according to an official release.

The committee approved 10 important large and medium industrial projects with investment of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹1,522.33 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons in the State.

Also, at the 131st SLSWCC meeting, 49 new projects with investment in the range of ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore each were cleared. And these projects worth ₹938.61 crore would generate jobs for 5,385 people in the State. One more project worth ₹5 crore investments was also approved. Total 60 projects with investments of ₹2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people were cleared.

The SLSWCC in its previous meeting on March 5 cleared 48 industrial projects worth ₹2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people. The State Government had also cleared industrial projects worth ₹11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Mr. Nirani on April 18.