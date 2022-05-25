60 couples enter wedlock at ‘Saptapadi’ in Nanjangud

· The government-sponsored programme was aimed at preventing unnecessary expenditure on weddings and prevent middle class and economically weaker sections from getting into financial distress

The government-sponsored mass marriage programme – Saptapadi – on Wednesday witnessed 60 couples entering wedlock at a simple ceremony held in Nanjangud near here.

A joint initiative of the district administration and the Department of Muzrai, Sapthapadi mass marriage took place at Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple between 10.55 a.m. and 11.40 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and senior officials from the district witnessed the marriage of the couples who had registered for the ceremony. The family members, relatives and friends of the couples wre present. The temple priests conducted the marriage rituals.

The State government introduced the programme to prevent unnecessary expenditure on weddings and prevent middle class and economically weaker sections from getting into financial distress.

Registration for the marriage was open till May 13 and the bride and bridegroom together got an assistance of ₹55,000. The gift of gold mangalsutra and earrings, both weighing about 8 grams, was announced to the bride besides an assistance of ₹5,000 to the bridegroom and ₹10,000 to the bride, when the programme was resumed.

The district administration had announced that the wedding would be allowed only if the parents of the couple agree to the marriage and are present at the event besides the presence of some witnesses. In case of guardians, their presence is a must at the wedding.

In case of any objections to the wedding of any particular couple, such proposals were said to be relooked. The authorities had said they would scrutinise the age of the couple before allowing their wedding.

The authorities had also warned of legal action against those submitting false documents for the wedding. At Sapthapadi, there was a provision only for the first wedding.

The next Sapthapadi wedding is likely to be held on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills and the date is expected to be announced soon.