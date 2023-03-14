HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60 check-posts set up in Kalaburagi district for Assembly elections

March 14, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar speaking at a meeting of representatives of political parties at his office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar speaking at a meeting of representatives of political parties at his office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yeshwanth Gurukar has said that 60 check-posts have been established for the Assembly elections in Kalaburagi district after having thorough consultations with representatives of different political parties.

“As per the Model Code of Conduct to be implemented, 60 check-posts are established. The step has been taken to prevent illegal transportation of money, liquor and other such prohibited things. The district shares its borders with Maharashtra and Telangana and the check-posts will function on the State borders,” he said at a meeting of representatives of different political parties at his office here on Tuesday.

Taking note of the dinner parties being hosted by leaders of political parties in view to lure voters, Mr. Gurukar said that the administration will impose a ban on such activities.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.