60 check-posts set up in Kalaburagi district for Assembly elections

March 14, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yeshwanth Gurukar has said that 60 check-posts have been established for the Assembly elections in Kalaburagi district after having thorough consultations with representatives of different political parties.

“As per the Model Code of Conduct to be implemented, 60 check-posts are established. The step has been taken to prevent illegal transportation of money, liquor and other such prohibited things. The district shares its borders with Maharashtra and Telangana and the check-posts will function on the State borders,” he said at a meeting of representatives of different political parties at his office here on Tuesday.

Taking note of the dinner parties being hosted by leaders of political parties in view to lure voters, Mr. Gurukar said that the administration will impose a ban on such activities.