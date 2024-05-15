60 AI-powered cameras to be installed on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Owing to increasing instances of speeding and driving on the wrong side of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the installation of 60 Artificial Intelligence-powered traffic enforcement cameras at strategic locations along both the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretches of the highway.

“At regular intervals along the highway, dedicated arches featuring solar-powered panels have been installed to accommodate cameras. Each side of these arches is equipped with five cameras and lane-wise speed limit indicators, enhancing surveillance to detect all kinds of violations on the stretch,” a NHAI official said.

In February, the NHAI approved the deployment of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at six locations on the highway at a cost of ₹3.6 crore. These cameras, installed by Tecsidel India Private Limited, based in Gurugram, Haryana, will implement the Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section of National Highway 275.

Officials said once the cameras are operational, the vehicle photos and number plates of will be automatically captured, allowing authorities to penalise violators.

Move welcomed

Meanwhile, motorists using the highway welcomed the initiative. Sidharth Ramkumar, a regular commuter from Bengaluru, said, “It’s about time they cracked down on reckless driving. These cameras will hopefully make people think twice before breaking the rules. I have noticed many people drive recklessly on this stretch, and lane discipline is very poor.”

Another commuter, Prasanth R., from Kengeri, said, “I have witnessed numerous instances of people driving on the wrong side on this highway, which is extremely dangerous for other vehicles. Many videos capturing such violations on dash cameras go viral on social media. The police should also take note of these videos and penalize the offenders.”

BTP install more AI cameras

The Bengaluru Traffic Police are also planning to install 25 Artificial intelligence-powered high-resolution speed trap enforcement cameras to monitor overspeeding vehicles on accident-prone stretches in the city. The police have already installed eight AI-powered speed trap cameras on the International Airport Road, one of the deadliest stretches in the city.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, said they will install AI cameras on Airport Road, Electronic City Flyover, Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nayandahalli and Goraguntepalya, and Mysuru Road.

“The locations where 25 cameras will be installed will be identified soon. AI-powered cameras will monitor vehicles exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 80 kmph. These cameras will automatically generate challans for violators,” he added.

