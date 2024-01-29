ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old girl dies during visit to Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

She was sitting on a cement sculpture, which fell, leaving her with a head injury

The Hindu Bureau

The cement sculpture that fell on a six-year old girl, leading to her death, at Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga on January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

A six-year-old girl died reportedly after a cement sculpture, resembling a deer, fell at Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga on January 28.

The girl, Sameeksha, was on a visit to the park with her mother. Her father is Harish, a resident of Gandhi Bazar in Shivamogga. The sculpture fell as she was sitting on it. She suffered a head injury, forcing her mother to take her to a hospital. She had breathed her last by the time they reached McGann hospital in Shivamogga.

It is not clear how the sculpture fell on the girl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tree park is spread over 25 acres, and is managed by three personnel of the Forest Department. They came to know about the incident only when the mother was looking for help to take her daughter to a hospital.

On weekends, hundreds of children visit the Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

The incident has prompted the public to raise doubts about the safety of children in the park and the quality of the cement sculptures installed in the park.

On weekends, hundreds of children visit the park. They take photos sitting on those sculptures. Recently, another sculpture developed cracks. The staff removed it to avoid any untoward incident. However, the officials had not noticed any crack in the sculpture that fell on January 28.

Following the incident, the park was closed to visitors on January 29.

Kumsi police have registered a report of unnatural death based on a complaint by the girl’s parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US