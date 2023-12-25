GIFT a SubscriptionGift
6 months after poll defeat, BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Council

The opposition party has filled all posts in Karnataka

December 25, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary has been chosen by the BJP as Leader of Opposition in the Council.

Veteran MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary has been chosen by the BJP as Leader of Opposition in the Council.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, 64, has been nominated as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. The BJP high command approved his appointment on December 25.

Mr. Poojary had earlier served as both Leader of Opposition in the Council (2018-19) and as Leader of the House in the Council (2019-23).

Sunil Valyapure, who was a contender for the post, has been appointed as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Council. Senior MLC N. Ravikumar has been appointed as the Chief Whip in the Council.

New appointment in Assembly

Arvind Bellad, who had been lobbying for the posts of both president of the BJP unit in Karnataka and leader of opposition in the Assembly, has been appointed as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

A file photo of Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad

A file photo of Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad

Doddanagouda G. Patil, senior MLA from Hunugund, Bagalkot district, has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly.

With these long-pending appointments, the BJP has set up a full-fledged new team in Karnataka.

While V. Sunil Kumar and Arvind Bellad, contenders for top posts in the party, have been accommodated, those who openly rebelled against the party, like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have not been given any post.

