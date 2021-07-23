Karnataka

6 missing Hubballi youths traced

The six youths had gone to neighbouring Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Six youths from Hubballi who had gone missing near Shirley Falls in Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka were traced on July 23 morning.

The youths are from Navanagar in Hubballi. They were reported missing on July 22 after their two-wheelers were found parked by the road near Shirley Falls.

Officials of the Forest Department and staff from Yellapur Police Station had begun searching for them. Officials suspected that they had lost their way in the forest while heading to Shirley Falls. Officially, entry to Shirley Falls has been banned at present due to heavy rains in the region.


