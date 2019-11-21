Karnataka

6 killed, 9 injured in accident on Srirangapatna-Bidar highway

Six persons were killed and at least nine were injured when a multi-utility vehicle and a mini-goods van collided on Srirangapatna-Bidar highway near Nagamangala on Thursday.

The condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

According to Bellur police, it was a head-on collision at Anche Chittana Halli in Nagamangala taluk.

The injured were taken to Adichunchangiri hospital at Bellur, the police added.

